“Fr. Matya recovery”: Fr. Matya recuperating from a severe infection

Father Robert Matya: A Testament to Faith and Resilience

In late March, Father Robert Matya, director of the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, thought he had the flu. Little did he know that he was on the brink of death from septic shock. Father Matya spent three weeks at CHI Health St. Elizabeth before being transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ specialized amputation program. He lost an eye, a toe, and underwent surgery on his hands. His determination and positive attitude served him well at Madonna, as did his Catholic faith, which gave him hope and confidence as he worked to recover.

“One of the ophthalmologists who came to see me when they were telling me that they were going to remove my eye, he said, ‘I don’t understand you, Father. You don’t seem to be super upset by it.’ And I said, ‘Well, it is what it is. What can I do about it? I mean, whether I feel sorry for myself or whether I don’t, it’s going to happen. So it doesn’t really help to feel sorry for myself. I just have to make the best of it and keep trying to move forward each day with God’s grace. That’s what we all have to do and that’s what keeps me going.”

Despite his health struggles, Father Matya’s faith was unshakable. “You know, I’m not sure what it would have been like if I hadn’t had my faith,” Father Matya said. “I start to get emotional when I talk about it because it just changed everything in terms of my outlook, in terms of being able to stay positive… for whatever reason God had me live through this experience. He didn’t take me so he’s got something he wants me to do yet. So, I’m not done here.”

Father Matya’s recent health struggles aren’t the only life-changing transition he is dealing with. After 25 years as the director of the Newman Center at UNL, he will soon be leaving to accept a new appointment as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Ashland and St. Joseph in Greenwood. During his quarter century leading the Newman Center, he oversaw the building of a new church to address the issue of a small worship space that was often overcrowded, and developed a strong partnership with the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) organization, among many accomplishments.

While the names and faces of the students at the Newman Center change through the years, Father Matya said the thing that has not changed is all students still have important faith needs that need to be met. “The culture has changed, that’s for sure, and that has impacted them. There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “But in terms of who they are as people and what they long for, no, I don’t think they’ve changed. Has the culture made it more difficult for them to find what they’re looking for, or really searching for in their hearts? Yes, it has, to some degree. But all the more reason why we need to be present to them and show them there’s another way than what the culture is telling them there is, because they get miserable pretty fast if they don’t have God.”

Father Matya’s message to his new parishioners in Ashland and Greenwood is simple: “Here we go! We’re going to keep trying to do our best to build up that parish and make it a shining light on a hill… and let the truth of Catholicism and the faith be a beacon in those communities.”

Father Matya’s story is a testament to faith and resilience. Despite facing life-threatening health issues, he remained steadfast in his faith and positive in his outlook. His determination to recover and his commitment to serving his parishioners is inspiring. As we face our own challenges, may we draw strength and hope from Father Matya’s example.

News Source : Catholic Diocese of Lincoln

Source Link :Fr. Matya recovering from serious infection/