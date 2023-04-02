Fr. William Krizner has passed away.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Fr. William Krizner, the former HN Chaplain. Fr. Krizner dedicated over 20 years of his life to serving HN. Even after he left to serve as a pastor at St. Colette, he remained involved in our community by hosting retreats and returning for Mass. His impact on our school will never be forgotten.

It is with great sadness that Holy Name High School announced the passing of Father William Krizner, former chaplain of the school. Father Krizner had served at Holy Name for over two decades, leaving a lasting impression on the students, staff, and community members. He went on to become the pastor at St. Colette but continued to impact the Holy Name community by hosting retreats and returning to campus for Mass.

Father Krizner was a devout Catholic priest who devoted his life to serving God and his people. He had a gentle soul and a compassionate heart, and his presence always brought comfort and peace to those around him. He lived his life with a strong commitment to his faith, and his love for God was evident in everything he did.

As a chaplain at Holy Name High School, Father Krizner made a tremendous impact on the students. He was a beloved figure, and his guidance and support helped many of them through difficult times. He was always available to lend a listening ear or offer a word of advice, and his caring nature earned him the respect and admiration of all who knew him.

Even after he left Holy Name, Father Krizner continued to make a difference in the lives of those he touched. His retreats were always well-attended, and his homilies were inspiring and uplifting. He remained a cherished member of the Holy Name community, and his passing has left a significant void in the hearts of all who knew him.

It is fitting to remember Father Krizner for his unwavering faith, his selflessness, and his dedication to serving others. He was a role model for all who knew him, and his legacy will remain an inspiration for generations to come. Holy Name High School and the community at large mourn his passing and extend their sincere condolences to his family, friends, and all those he touched during his life.

Source : @HNGreenwave

