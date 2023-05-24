“France study abroad”: Top Reasons to Choose France for Studying Abroad: Embrace the Joie de Vivre

Why France is the Best Destination for International Students

France is the most popular tourist destination in the world, but it has also become one of the best places for international students to pursue higher education in the last decade. With its world-renowned universities, rich cultural heritage, and global reputation for excellence in science, technology, and the arts, France offers many opportunities for Indian students.

Recent trends show that students are increasingly diversifying their choices regarding study-abroad destinations. According to the latest data from the Indian foreign ministry, there has been a steady growth in Indian students going to France for studies over the last three years. In 2022, over 6,000 study-abroad aspirants chose France.

Here are some top reasons why you should make France your first choice for pursuing your next degree.

World-class education system

In France, the academic year starts in September or October, depending on the institution and program. English-taught programs are widely available across most higher education institutions.

French institutions like Université PSL, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, Sorbonne University, Universit Paris-Saclay and Sciences Po are among the top universities in the world according to the latest global rankings.

Over 3,500 public and private higher education institutions of repute offer a wide range of study options for international students. Graduates from French universities rank high on employability, which speaks for the high standards of education.

There are 18 French universities in the Global University Employability Ranking 2022, with business schools, including HEC Paris and ESSEC Business School, featuring prominently on the list.

A bachelor’s degree in France usually takes up to four years, although some courses have a shorter duration. A master’s degree can take up to two years.

Affordable tuition and living costs

Public universities are one of the most affordable for international students in France. The French government subsidizes higher education, so its cost for students is relatively low.

Tuition in private institutions, especially business schools, is substantially higher but still affordable compared to similar schools in the USA or Canada.

Except for Paris, living costs are relatively lower in French cities such as Lille, Bordeaux, Nantes or Toulouse than in other prominent European cities.

Scholarships

As per Campus France, the French agency that promotes higher education, there are more than 500 French government scholarships of up to INR 12 crores. These are awarded by the French embassy in India and French companies every year to meritorious Indian students who wish to pursue higher education in France.

Several other scholarships for Indian students are also available to pursue higher studies in France. The Charpak Scholarship offers funding for pursuing bachelor’s and master’s level studies in France.

Renowned film school La Femis and the French government jointly offer a summer program for international film and television students. The Embassy of France in India offers a two-month scholarship to an Indian student to attend this program in France.

Opportunities

International students with valid student visas can work up to 964 hours per year while studying in France. Students can work on or off-campus in part-time jobs to supplement their financial resources. Many programs also require students to do internships which can help them get work experience.

Students must apply for a long-stay visa for courses longer than six months. They must apply for a residence permit to extend their visa past the first year. Upon completing a master’s degree, you can stay back and work in France if you have a job and earn one and a half times the minimum wage. To obtain permanent residency in France, also known as a ‘Carte de Résident’ you must have lived in France legally for at least five consecutive years.

France is home to some of the biggest global brands, such as Airbus, LVMH, L’Oreal, Sanofi, Capgemini, BNP Paribas and many more. These organisations are always looking for the best talent in the market and offer great opportunities for aspiring professionals. French degrees are also recognised worldwide, and graduates can pursue careers or further studies, including research, after completing their education in France.

The allure of French culture and the language itself has and continues to inspire many to study in France. India and France have strong ties in higher education. As per an agreement between the two governments inked in 2018, several educational qualifications from India are now recognised by France, which further enables Indians to build their future careers in France through higher education.

In conclusion, France is an excellent destination for international students who want to pursue higher education. With its world-class education system, affordable tuition and living costs, scholarships, and opportunities for work and career growth, France is the perfect place to start your journey towards a successful future.

