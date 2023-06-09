Frances C. Lakenan, victim of death in Perryville nursing home : Frances C. Lakenan, 96, of Perryville dies at Independence Care Center

Frances C. Lakenan, aged 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Independence Care Center of Perry County in Perryville.

News Source : seMissourian.com

