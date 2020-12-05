Frances Mason Death -Dead : Councillor Frances Mason has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 5, 2020
Frances Mason Death -Dead : Councillor Frances Mason has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Councillor Frances Mason has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Harlow Council ❤️ #StaySafe Let’s stop the spread on Twitter: “We are sad to announce that Councillor Frances Mason has passed away following a short illness. Frances was a much-loved and respected councillor. Our thoughts are with her family and all who knew her Full tribute at ”

