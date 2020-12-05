Frances Mason Death -Dead : Councillor Frances Mason has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Councillor Frances Mason has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Harlow Council ❤️ #StaySafe Let’s stop the spread on Twitter: “We are sad to announce that Councillor Frances Mason has passed away following a short illness. Frances was a much-loved and respected councillor. Our thoughts are with her family and all who knew her Full tribute at ”

Tributes

Very sorry to hear the sad news of Frances Mason's passing. My thoughts go out to her family and loved ones at this time. https://t.co/7T3p67BC9J — Cllr Russell Perrin (@CllrPerrin) December 5, 2020

Everyone at #Heart4Harlow would like to add to the tributes paid to Cllr Frances Mason who has lost her battle with Covid 19.

Our prayers and condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

We have lost a remarkable friend of all in our community. https://t.co/mkmxby0fHV pic.twitter.com/3xivcikRRa — Heart 4 Harlow (@heart4harlow) December 5, 2020