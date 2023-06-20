Francis Hughes comments on Israeli West Bank raid resulting in the death of six Palestinians.

Francis Hughes Speaks on Six Palestinians Died in Israeli West Bank Raid

In a press conference held earlier today, Francis Hughes, a human rights advocate and spokesperson for the Palestinian people, spoke out against the recent Israeli raid in the West Bank that resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians.

Hughes condemned the actions of the Israeli military, describing them as a “blatant violation of human rights and international law”. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and called for an immediate end to the occupation of Palestinian territories.

“The Israeli government must be held accountable for their actions,” Hughes stated. “These killings are not isolated incidents, but rather a part of a larger pattern of violence and oppression against the Palestinian people.”

Hughes also highlighted the need for international support and solidarity in the fight for Palestinian rights. “We cannot stand idly by while innocent lives are taken and communities are destroyed,” he said. “It is time for the international community to take action and hold Israel accountable for their crimes.”

As the press conference came to a close, Hughes urged people around the world to join the movement for justice and peace in Palestine. “We must continue to speak out and take action until the Palestinian people are free from oppression and able to live in dignity and security,” he concluded.

