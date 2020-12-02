Francis Ignatius Death -Dead – Obituaries: Francis Ignatius, former Indian football team member has Died –

By | December 2, 2020
Francis Ignatius Death -Dead – Obituaries: Francis Ignatius, former Indian football team member has Died –

Francis Ignatius, former Indian football team member has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

” Ramesh Chennithala on Twitter: “Saddened to hear the demise of Francis Ignatius, former Indian football team member. His goal keeping abilities were a treat to watch. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Tributes 

