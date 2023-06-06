“Francis Mauigoa Miami Hurricanes”: Ranking the Top 50 Post-Spring Players: Francis Mauigoa at No. 17 in Miami Hurricanes 50-1 Countdown

Breaking Down the Top 50 Post-Spring Miami Hurricanes Players

CaneSport is breaking down the top 50 post-spring Miami Hurricanes players. Today we break down No. 17, Francis Mauigoa.

Who is Francis Mauigoa?

Francis Mauigoa is a senior offensive lineman for the Miami Hurricanes. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman is originally from American Samoa and played high school football in Hawaii.

Mauigoa began his college football career at College of San Mateo before transferring to Washington State in 2017. He played two seasons for the Cougars, appearing in 25 games and starting 22.

Mauigoa transferred to Miami in 2020 and sat out the season due to NCAA transfer rules. He is expected to compete for a starting spot on the Hurricanes’ offensive line this fall.

Strengths

Mauigoa brings a wealth of experience to the Miami offensive line. He has played in 25 college games and started 22, facing some of the best defensive linemen in the Pac-12.

At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, Mauigoa has the size and strength to anchor the offensive line. He is a powerful run blocker who can move defenders off the line of scrimmage and open up running lanes for the Miami running backs.

Mauigoa is also a reliable pass blocker. He has quick feet and good lateral movement, allowing him to mirror defenders and keep them from getting to the quarterback.

Areas for Improvement

While Mauigoa is a solid all-around lineman, he could improve his technique in a few areas. He sometimes struggles with his hand placement, which can lead to holding penalties or missed blocks.

Mauigoa could also work on his conditioning. He has the size and strength to compete at the college level, but he could benefit from shedding a few pounds and improving his stamina.

Expectations for 2021

Mauigoa is expected to compete for a starting spot on the Miami offensive line this fall. The Hurricanes lost several starters from last year’s line, so there will be opportunities for new players to step up and earn playing time.

Mauigoa’s experience and size make him a strong candidate to earn a starting spot. He will likely compete with Jalen Rivers and Jakai Clark for one of the guard positions.

If Mauigoa earns a starting spot, he will be a key player for the Miami offense. The Hurricanes are looking to improve their running game and protect quarterback D’Eriq King, and Mauigoa’s size and strength could be a big asset in both areas.

Conclusion

Francis Mauigoa is a talented offensive lineman who brings experience and size to the Miami Hurricanes. He is a strong run blocker and reliable pass blocker who is expected to compete for a starting spot this fall.

If Mauigoa can improve his technique and conditioning, he could be a dominant force on the Miami offensive line. He has the talent and potential to be a key player for the Hurricanes in 2021 and beyond.

News Source : On3

Source Link :Miami Hurricanes 50-1 Countdown: Ranking the top 50 post-spring players … No. 17 Francis Mauigoa/