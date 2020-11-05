Francisco Aguilar Death -Dead : The human remains recently found in Mexico are Francisco Aguilar’s – Cause of Death Unknown.

Francisco Aguilar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.

Remains of LAFD firefighter Francisco Aguilar, who went missing in Aug, found in Mexico.

“Twitter: “The human remains recently found in Mexico are Francisco Aguilar’s. This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently…. We send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Aguilar’s family and we stand ready to assist them in the days to come. -Ralph Terrazas ”

