Francisco Aguilar Death -Dead : The human remains recently found in Mexico are Francisco Aguilar’s – Cause of Death Unknown.
Francisco Aguilar has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 4, 2020.
Remains of LAFD firefighter Francisco Aguilar, who went missing in Aug, found in Mexico.
“Twitter: “The human remains recently found in Mexico are Francisco Aguilar’s. This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently…. We send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Aguilar’s family and we stand ready to assist them in the days to come. -Ralph Terrazas ”
#BREAKING: Human remains recently found in Mexico are those of missing Los Angeles firefighter Francisco Aguilar, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson says https://t.co/loqV5bEcGA
— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 5, 2020
The human remains recently found in Mexico are Francisco Aguilar’s. This is a tragic outcome to a case we were hoping would end differently…. We send our deepest condolences to Firefighter Aguilar's family and we stand ready to assist them in the days to come. -Ralph Terrazas pic.twitter.com/7iwhqANoAP
— 🅔🅡🅘🅚 🅢🅒🅞🅣🅣 (@PIOErikScott) November 5, 2020
Tributes
#BREAKING Mexican authorities confirm they have found the body of missing #LAFD firefighter Francisco Aguilar #Telemundo52 #NoticiasTelemundo https://t.co/lJ2dnwr9d8
— Erick Mendoza (@e_a_mendoza) November 4, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.