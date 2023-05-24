“Francisco Alvarez hot streak”: Francisco Alvarez of the Mets Receives High Praise for Impressive Performance Streak

Francisco Alvarez Emerging as Top Prospect for New York Mets

Francisco Alvarez is starting to look more like the top prospect that the New York Mets were hoping to see. The 21-year-old catcher was one of the top prospects for roughly a year and now is doing his thing in the big leagues.

Impressive Work Ethic and Talent

The Mets love what they are seeing from Alvarez, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic. Many of the veteran pitchers he works with are enthused by his talent and work ethic.

“He’s growing up on us,” said Mets hitting coach Jeremy Barnes, via The Athletic adding that, “There’s not a human being I’ve ever met,” Barnes said, “with a bigger growth mindset than him.”

Improving Performance

Alvarez has been brutal against left-handed pitching this season but overall has been improving. So far in May, he has a .986 OPS with a much higher walk rate and smaller strikeout percentage than he did in the prior part of the season. Pitchers have raved about his defensive abilities and are not willing to see him return to the minor leagues.

“He’s done a really good job of sticking with us, making adjustments, especially with the location of his glove on pitches. He does a good job of listening to what most of the veteran pitchers want to do,” said David Robertson. “For a young guy, that’s really good. He just wants to learn every day,” said Carlos Carrasco.

Key to Mets’ Success

Last season, the Mets’ group of catchers was one of the worst in MLB, particularly at the plate. Keeping Alvarez up full-time and trying to revive the career of former All-Star Gary Sanchez could help them add more pop. The Sanchez reclamation project can certainly help but the focus should be on getting the most from one of the most potential-filled players in baseball.

Francisco Alvarez has started turning a corner as fellow young Mets Brett Baty and Mark Vientos also look to establish themselves. New York is trying to get back on a dominant track but needs Alvarez to continue improving. While he doesn’t have to be a star just yet, they need him to continue working well with pitchers and adding power to the offense.

Conclusion

Francisco Alvarez is proving to be a valuable asset for the New York Mets. His impressive work ethic, talent, and improving performance make him a key player for the team’s success. If he continues on this path, he could become a star in the making and help the Mets get back on track in the MLB.

Francisco Alvarez Mets Hot streak baseball Prospect performance Minor league standout Catcher talent evaluation

News Source : Sam DiGiovanni

Source Link :Mets’ Francisco Alvarez drawing rave reviews amid hot streak/