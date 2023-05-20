Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales : Florida man found dead in Alabama creek

Florida Man Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales Found Dead in Alabama Creek

A man from Florida who was reported missing by his family was found in a creek in Conecuh County, Alabama. Francisco Oxiries Carballo Morales, 50, was reported missing on May 16 and his last transaction was at a gas station in Laurel, Mississippi on May 9. It is believed he was in a single-car accident on U.S. 84 on May 10, and his car was found a week later after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tracked his phone to the creek where the crash was believed to have happened. Morales’ body is being transported for an autopsy and cause of death.

Read Full story : Missing Florida man found dead in creek in Alabama – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio /

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

1. Missing Florida man

2. Creek in Alabama

3. WHIO TV 7

4. WHIO Radio

5. Dead body found