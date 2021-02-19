Françoise Cactus Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Françoise Cactus has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
Françoise Cactus has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Rest In Peace Françoise Cactus. The singer and drummer for the German/French duo @stereo_total has died. 💔 pic.twitter.com/1BNfwDItcE
— Amoeba Music (@amoebamusic) February 18, 2021
Amoeba Music @amoebamusic Rest In Peace Françoise Cactus. The singer and drummer for the German/French duo @stereo_total has died.
Tributes
