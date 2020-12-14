Frank Amadeo Death -Dead – Obituary :Frank Amadeo has Died .
Frank Amadeo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Frank Amadeo. Extending our heartfelt sympathy to Gloria & Emilio. He was a gifted visionary to the art and integrity of music –@TRWPrez 💙 @OnYourFeetBway @GloriaEstefan @EmilioEstefanJr https://t.co/szYQHh335I
— Theatrical Rights (@TRWMusicals) December 13, 2020
