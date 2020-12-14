Frank Amadeo Death -Dead – Obituary :Frank Amadeo has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
0 Comment

Frank Amadeo Death -Dead – Obituary :Frank Amadeo has Died .

Frank Amadeo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Theatrical Rights @TRWMusicals Deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Frank Amadeo. Extending our heartfelt sympathy to Gloria & Emilio. He was a gifted visionary to the art and integrity of music

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.