Frank Bough Death – Dead : Frank Bough Obituary : Former BBC Grandstand and Breakfast Time presenter has passed away.
Tributes
RIP Frank Bough, 87.
Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time.
His career was ruined by scandal, but he was one of the great live TV presenters. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/nX646ByqOp
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 25, 2020
Just found out that former BBC Grandstand and Breakfast Time presenter, Frank Bough has passed away. Frank was 87. pic.twitter.com/z2eLw0QGZB
— Russty Russ – #Retro (@russty_russ) October 25, 2020
