Frank Derozan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : DeMar DeRozan announces the passing of his father .

Frank Derozan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 19. 2021.

Tributes

Claudia Esparza

My condolences, to you and your family. Prayers.

Susie Ramirez Alvarado

Our deepest condolences for you and the family.

Ronda Rhodes

May the Lord wrap you the family in his arms and comfort them in this need of time RIP .

Rodrigo Jandoc Jr.

RIP mr.derozan condolence to the whole family

Jacob Cervantes

My condolences to you DeMar DeRozan and your family. RIP BIG DOG/Frank DeRozan rest easy sir n just want you know you raise a good man right here

Seba Honorat

Rip Mr derozan my condolences dear. God is good he will get your family thru this hard time

Thomas Gibson

Sorry for your loss you have my condolences to you and your family.