Frank Dupéré Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Frank Dupéré has Died .

Frank Dupéré has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are deeply saddened by the recent passing of our VTECS alumni and friend Frank Dupéré. A survivor of a suicide bombing during his second tour in Afghanistan, Frank's resilience and determination to live his life to the fullest was an inspiration to us all. pic.twitter.com/HxlpPtkVTW — The Dallaire Institute (@DallaireInst) January 27, 2021

