Frank Generazio Death -Dead :An exceptional horsemen has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

” Christophe Clement Racing Stable on Twitter: “It’s with immense sadness that we share the news of the passing of Frank Generazio, an exceptional horsemen and an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs. Generazio and their family through this difficult time. Thank you for all the wonderful memories! ”

Tributes

Just got word of the passing of Frank Generazio, former trainer and better known as breeder/owner, along with wife Patricia, of top-class NY-breds Pure Sensation, Disco Partner and Discreet Marq. Also campaigned G1 winner Presious Passion, runner-up in 2009 BC Turf. — David Grening (@DRFGrening) November 15, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the passing of New England Hall of Fame owner Frank Generazio, pictured here with his wife Patricia and their champion Concorde Bound. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/EpVsCaic0C — Suffolk Downs (@SuffolkDowns) November 15, 2020