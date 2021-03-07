Frank Kelley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley has Died.
Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 6. 2021.
WILX Ann Emmerich 7h · So sorry to learn about the death of former Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley. He was one of the first politicians I ever interviewed some 30+ years ago. Always kind and helpful. I was fortunate to run into him around town in the last few years.
Sarah Pratt-Spangler
What a great man he was. A very close friend of my dad; Tom Greene, and our family. He came to my dads funeral visitation in 2012..
He will be missed by so many.
Paul Caron
A great Michigander. He partnered with my friend Dennis Caw thorne for a great law firm.
Dan Southwell
Very kind indeed. I hired in to the AG’s office under AG Kelley. RIP, you are one of the greats!
Greg Sedell
The greatest AG we ever had he stood for law and order and people’s rights thru thick n thin
