Frank Kimbrough Death -Dead – Obituary : pianist and educator Frank Kimbrough has Died .
pianist and educator Frank Kimbrough has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
Another big loss for #jazz in 2020: I'm sorry to pass on the sad news that pianist and educator Frank Kimbrough, who played with Maria Schneider, Carla Bley, Ben Monder, Lee Konitz, Dewey Redman and many others, has died. Not in the news yet but confirmed by his brother. pic.twitter.com/sDP7JBZxZY
