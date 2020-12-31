Frank Kimbrough Death -Obituary – Dead : Frank Kimbrough has Died .

Frank Kimbrough has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.

Aaron Parks 8 hrs · Rest In Peace, Frank Kimbrough. What a beautiful human and musician. He had the most amazing stories, and what a touch on the piano. One of our poets. I always figured we’d get a chance to hang more. Damn, this breaks my heart.

Source: (20+) Aaron Parks – Posts | Facebook

— Tributes —

———————— –

Felipe Riveros K wrote

Wow! I had no idea , great pianist and man , once I saw him play solo before Paul Bley in a auditorium in the upper west side and he was so great and the Kitano many times , breaks my heart too, stay safe Aaron .

Wayne Bognar wrote

Was a good friend of mine. An absolutely wonderful man. God Bless You Frank!

Sunnyside Records wrote

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend Frank Kimbrough. He was a brilliant pianist, a passionate educator and, most importantly, a wonderful human being. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.