Frank Kinser Death -Dead – Obituary : Frank Kinser has Died .

December 7, 2020
0 Comment

died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Chattanooga Mocs @GoMocs The entire UTC family was saddened to hear of the passing of Frank Kinser over the weekend. He was a tremendous supporter of the Mocs and the namesake of the Porky’s Open. Check the story below for his full impact on the University.

