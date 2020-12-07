Frank Kinser Death -Dead – Obituary : Frank Kinser has Died .
died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
The entire UTC family was saddened to hear of the passing of Frank Kinser over the weekend. He was a tremendous supporter of the Mocs and the namesake of the Porky's Open. Check the story below for his full impact on the University.
Story – https://t.co/agdX77OJx1#GoMocs pic.twitter.com/1D2ULiwQwY
— Chattanooga Mocs (@GoMocs) December 7, 2020
Chattanooga Mocs @GoMocs The entire UTC family was saddened to hear of the passing of Frank Kinser over the weekend. He was a tremendous supporter of the Mocs and the namesake of the Porky’s Open. Check the story below for his full impact on the University.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.