Frank Lampard dressing room stories : Frank Lampard’s Dressing Room Stories Revealed by Former Liverpool Youngster

Ex-Liverpool player Andre Wisdom lifts the lid on Frank Lampard’s management style during his time at Derby County

Former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom has recently opened up about his experience playing under Frank Lampard during his time at Derby County. Wisdom, who joined Derby on loan from Liverpool in 2017, had a mixed experience under Lampard’s management, which he has now shed light on in a recent interview.

Initial Impressions

Wisdom revealed that he was excited to work with Lampard when he first joined Derby on loan. Lampard had recently been appointed as the club’s manager, and Wisdom was eager to learn from the former Chelsea and England midfielder. However, he quickly realized that Lampard’s management style was very different from what he was used to at Liverpool.

Training Sessions

Wisdom revealed that Lampard’s training sessions were intense and demanding. The former England international was very hands-on and would often get involved in the drills himself. While this was initially a positive for Wisdom, he soon found that Lampard’s approach could be overwhelming at times.

Wisdom said, “Frank was very hands-on in training, which was great at first. He would get involved in the drills and show us what he wanted us to do. But after a while, it became too much. He was very demanding, and sometimes it felt like he was trying to do too much.”

Tactics

Wisdom also revealed that Lampard was very tactical in his approach to games. He would often spend a lot of time analyzing the opposition and devising a game plan to counter their strengths. While this was a positive for Wisdom, who enjoyed the tactical side of the game, he felt that Lampard’s approach could be inflexible at times.

Wisdom said, “Frank was very tactical in his approach to games, which I liked. He would spend a lot of time analyzing the opposition and would come up with a game plan to counter their strengths. But sometimes, I felt like he was too rigid in his approach. He would stick to the game plan even if it wasn’t working, which could be frustrating.”

Man-Management

One of the areas where Wisdom felt Lampard could improve was in his man-management skills. While he acknowledged that Lampard was a great motivator, he felt that the manager could be too harsh at times, which could negatively affect the players’ confidence.

Wisdom said, “Frank was a great motivator, and he knew how to get the best out of his players. But sometimes, I felt like he was too harsh. He would criticize players in public, which could be really damaging to their confidence. I think he could have been more tactful in his approach.”

Conclusion

Overall, Wisdom’s experience playing under Frank Lampard was a mixed one. While he appreciated Lampard’s intensity and tactical approach, he felt that the manager could be overwhelming at times. He also felt that Lampard could improve his man-management skills, particularly in his approach to criticism. Nevertheless, Wisdom acknowledged that Lampard was a great manager and had a lot of potential.

Since leaving Derby County, Lampard has gone on to manage Chelsea, where he has enjoyed mixed success. While he led the team to the FA Cup final in his first season, he was unable to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League. Lampard was sacked by Chelsea in January 2021 and has since been linked with a number of managerial vacancies.

As for Wisdom, he returned to Liverpool after his loan spell at Derby and has since played for a number of clubs, including RB Salzburg and Derby County. He is currently playing for Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, where he has been a regular starter this season.

News Source : Liverpool Echo

Source Link :Ex-Liverpool youngster shares 'weird' dressing room stories about Frank Lampard/