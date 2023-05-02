Chelsea’s Plan for Aubameyang: A Prank at Tuchel’s Expense

Chelsea’s decision to send Aubameyang, their former player, out on a “hiding to nothing” was not part of their short, medium, or long-term plans. It was simply a prank at their former head coach’s expense. Despite his humiliation and embarrassment, Aubameyang has remained professional and dedicated on the training ground, earning compliments from both Graham Potter and Lampard. However, he has become the symbol of Chelsea’s disastrous season, which could lead to Lampard’s dismissal if they lose to Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth.

Lampard’s Standing as a Prospective Premier League Manager

With a bloated squad and no realistic chance of silverware or routes into Europe next season, it seemed impossible for Lampard to damage his standing as a prospective Premier League manager for next season and beyond. However, he found a way to do so with Chelsea’s disastrous 2022-23 season. Boehly’s favor could leave a burn mark on his CV, and the best hope is that this is the nadir for both parties.

Chelsea’s Rapid Decline

Chelsea’s rapid decline can be effectively told through their last four meetings with Arsenal. The last time they visited the Emirates Stadium, they bullied Arsenal, but two defeats at Stamford Bridge found Chelsea mired in crises of their owner’s making, the sanctions on Roman Abramovich, and Boehly’s spending. As this disastrous season reaches its conclusion, the visitors were lucky to only lose 3-1.

The Game’s Timbre

The game’s opening passage set the timbre of this game, with Kiwior’s heavy touch and Fernandez’s thumping shot leading to Saka’s flying up the pitch. Chelsea had no answers for Arsenal, and Aubameyang barely registered nine touches in the first half, with four of them being kickoffs and one of them resulting in a ball straight into touch.

Second Half and Final Score

Havertz did not spark greater life from Chelsea in the second half, but Saka and Magalhaes also saw chances pass them by. Madueke’s clipped finish off Kovacic’s lofted pass was not even a consolation, and there was no cavalry charge from Chelsea, who had just doubled their goal tally in six games under their current manager. The final score was 3-1 in favor of Arsenal.

Conclusion

Chelsea’s disastrous season has led to Lampard’s potential dismissal and Aubameyang’s becoming a symbol of their failure. The team’s rapid decline can be traced through their meetings with Arsenal, and their loss to the Gunners was a clear indication of their struggles

