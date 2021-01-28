Frank Linn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Frank Linn has Died.
Frank Linn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Frank Linn updated his profile picture. 23h · “The greatest despair an intelligent, sober and Christian person can ever experience is that they are so heavily weighed down by a blanket of such emotional gravity that they believe in the absolute lie that fills their mind that it would be best to never wake up to another voice, another sunrise, another experience, another memory, or even hear one more ‘I love you’…that they end their own life…and truly believe that their decision will result in significantly less darkness and pain overall than what is about to be relentlessly unleashed by the TSUNAMI of emotions that will crush so many more lives left in the wake of that same decision.” -Frank Conrad Linn 1-4-3, always and forever.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
