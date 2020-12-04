Frank Macias Death -Dead – Obituaries: The Honorable Judge Frank Macias has Died –
The Honorable Judge Frank Macias has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
“Arleen Parada on Twitter: “Sending my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of The Honorable Judge Frank Macias. He was beloved by his entire community and touched the lives of so many. He leaves behind a great legacy and a family full of memories ”
Tributes
———————— –
Sending my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of The Honorable Judge Frank Macias. He was beloved by his entire community and touched the lives of so many. He leaves behind a great legacy and a family full of memories 🖤🙏🏻 #RIP https://t.co/rvwX1Uu2WJ
— Arleen Parada (@arleen1023) December 4, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.