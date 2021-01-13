Frank Miles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Frank Miles has Died .
Frank Miles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad news. Frank Miles, who looked after so many generations of ITN trainees, died this afternoon after a long illness. His many trainees included Edward Stourton, Mark Damazer, James Mates, Robert Moore, and me. A lovely man, he was also in charge of science for ITV News.
— Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) January 12, 2021
Michael Crick @MichaelLCrick Very sad news. Frank Miles, who looked after so many generations of ITN trainees, died this afternoon after a long illness. His many trainees included Edward Stourton, Mark Damazer, James Mates, Robert Moore, and me. A lovely man, he was also in charge of science for ITV News.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.