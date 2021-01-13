Frank Miles Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Frank Miles has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
Frank Miles has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Michael Crick @MichaelLCrick Very sad news. Frank Miles, who looked after so many generations of ITN trainees, died this afternoon after a long illness. His many trainees included Edward Stourton, Mark Damazer, James Mates, Robert Moore, and me. A lovely man, he was also in charge of science for ITV News.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

