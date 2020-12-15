Frank Milillo Death -Dead – Obituary : Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo has Died .

Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Mike Neilon @MikeNeilon EXCLUSIVE: Family Remembers Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo Who Died Of COVID-19. ⁦ @FOPLodge5 ⁩ ⁦ @john_mcnesby ⁩ send their thoughts and prayers to Milillo family.

