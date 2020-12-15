Frank Milillo Death -Dead – Obituary : Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo has Died .
Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
EXCLUSIVE: Family Remembers Philadelphia Police Capt. Frank Milillo Who Died Of COVID-19. @FOPLodge5 @john_mcnesby send their thoughts and prayers to Milillo family. @PhillyPolice @PA_FOP @GLFOP https://t.co/azv9vCNRbq
— Mike Neilon (@MikeNeilon) December 15, 2020
