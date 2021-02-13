Frank Orr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Frank Orr has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021

Frank Orr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

I am saddened to hear of Frank's passing. He was a hockey legend who inspired so many. Lynne and I were proud and grateful to have been friends for so many years with him and his lovely wife Shirley, a giant in her own right and a pioneer in paramedic education in Ontario. #RIP https://t.co/TwdCroiOFi — Steve Urszenyi (@SteveUrszenyi) February 13, 2021

Bob Murray

Frank Orr has passed away today. As a kid I read his stuff religiously , I respected and adored him for many years. #RIP good sir.

Brad Smith

So sad to hear this. Frank was s great guy. I loved talking sports with him on road trips. He was also a great writer. RIP Frank

John Beukeboom

Sad!..I was fan of his!..loved his writes!..RIP Mr Orr.. jb

Dennis Papaluca

12m ·

Rest In Peace. Chronicled the world of Hockey and the Leafs. Fitting I guess that he passes on Hockey Day in Canada.