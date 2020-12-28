Frank Papa Death -Obituary – Dead : Frank Papa has Died .

Frank Papa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 27. 2020.

Nick Pappas December 26 at 9:53 PM · Frank Papa, love you my friend and miss you already. You were an amazing dad, an amazing husband and an amazing friend. Can’t wait to watch another Dolphins game with you one day. Rest In Peace my friend and FINS UP always.

Brenda Hatfield wrote

Oh my stars! My heart hurts for you all! Prayers going up for you guys and so sorry for your loss

Sheba Lucas wrote

I’m so sorry. I can’t believe it. Praying for his family ❤️❤️

Eric Seidel Sr. wrote

Sending prayers and supportive thoughts for you and the family. 🙏

Simone Pappas Houvardas wrote

My heart is breaking. Frank had such a presence in so many of our lives. He was funny, warm a d always led with kindness. He was a friend to us all. His

memory will be eternal. Such a loss- I know how much you will miss him.

Michelle Kounalis Zervoudakis wrote

I’m sorry Nick. He will be missed by so many.

Christine Moraites Ageladelis wrote

So sorry for your less. Praying for his family during this horrible time. May his memory be eternal.

Theoni Pappas Stathas wrote

Nick I’m so sorry to hear about your friend Frank. I never had the pleasure of meeting him but I hear so many wonderful things about him. It’s so very sad that good people go so young😢. It goes to show you how short life is and how important it is to live life to the fullest! Don’t take any day for granted…live love and laugh. Don’t waste precious time….take the trip, skip work for the day, tell someone you love them, eat the cake(ok maybe half the piece for us Pappas’😉)! Love you cuz.