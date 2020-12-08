Frank Plummer Death -Dead – Obituary : Frank Plummer, renowned Winnipeg based Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory scientist key to #Coronavirus investigation has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Frank Plummer, renowned Winnipeg based Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory scientist key to #Coronavirus investigation has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

GreatGameIndia @GreatGameIndia #FrankPlummer renowned Winnipeg based Canadian National Microbiology Laboratory scientist key to #Coronavirus investigation has died in mysterious conditions in Africa. He was the one who received Saudi SARS Coronavirus sample which was smuggled to Wuhan.

