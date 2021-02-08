Frank Robinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson has Died.
Baseball Hall of Famer Frank #Robinson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
7 Feb 2019: Major League #Baseball Hall of Famer Frank #Robinson dies at age of 83. He was the MLB's first black manager when in 1975 he managed the #Cleveland Indians. He was the Most Valuable Player in both the American and National League. #RIP #MLB #ad https://t.co/QeDuVKsomi pic.twitter.com/6c5MjHJEhz
— Today In History (@URDailyHistory) February 8, 2021
