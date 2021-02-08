Frank Shankwitz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation has Died.

Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, has died at his home in Prescott at the age of 77. https://t.co/sEz5jXakKb pic.twitter.com/iLULZlaUNn

azfamily 3TV CBS 5 @azfamily Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, has died at his home in Prescott at the age of 77.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.