Frank Shankwitz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation has Died.

Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, has died at his home in Prescott at the age of 77.
— azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 7, 2021
azfamily 3TV CBS 5 @azfamily Frank Shankwitz, a longtime DPS officer and co-founder of the Make-a-Wish Foundation, has died at his home in Prescott at the age of 77.
