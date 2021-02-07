Frank Shankwitz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Frank Shankwitz, an Arizona Highway Patrol officer who co-founded the Make-a-Wish Foundation after helping a terminally ill boy realize his dream of becoming a motorcycle cop has Died.
Frank Shankwitz, an Arizona Highway Patrol officer who co-founded the Make-a-Wish Foundation after helping a terminally ill boy realize his dream of becoming a motorcycle cop has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
