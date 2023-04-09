Frank Skinner Honors Podcast Co-Star Gareth Richards

The UK comedy scene is in mourning after the untimely death of popular stand-up comic and broadcaster Gareth Richards, who died at the age of 41 due to injuries sustained in a car accident last month. His fellow comedians and fans have expressed their grief and condolences on social media.

A Comedy Legend Remembered

Richards had a longstanding career in the British comedy circuit, performing regularly at the annual Edinburgh Fringe. His impact on the scene was recognized by fellow comic Frank Skinner, who co-hosted a show on Absolute Radio with Richards from 2009 to 2011. On his Sunday show, Skinner paid tribute to his dear friend, recalling Richards’s kindness, gentleness, and humor.

“Today’s show features Gareth’s best bits but you are allowed to cry but you have to laugh as well, I think he would have insisted on that.”

A Heartbreaking Loss

Richards’s wife, Laura, confirmed his passing in a statement on Saturday, sharing that the accident had resulted in serious brain injuries. Despite the efforts of doctors and nurses, Richards could not be saved. His family is struggling to cope with their immense grief, and the comedy community is rallying around them in support.

Celebrating Gareth’s Legacy

To honor Richards’s memory, various comedians have pledged to fill his performance bookings and donate the fees to his family. Richards’s agent, Geoff Whiting, has announced that a fundraising event will be held in his memory later in the year, with several acts already committed to participating.

The UK comedy scene has suffered a great loss in the passing of Gareth Richards. He will be deeply missed for his unique brand of humor and the kindness he showed to his fellow comedians and fans alike.