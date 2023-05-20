Frank Spatara : Ohio man charged with shooting at car on I-90 while drunk, Frank Spatara arrested

Ohio Man Frank Spatara Charged with Shooting at Another Car While Drunk on I-90

According to a report by WOIO, an Ohio man has been charged for shooting at another car on I-90 while under the influence of alcohol. The incident took place on May 5 at around 5 p.m. The Westlake Police Department received a report from the Avon Police Department that a truck had been shot while driving. The victim informed the police that the suspect had fired two rounds from a handgun while driving recklessly and had pointed the gun at them after being passed. One of the rounds hit the victim’s passenger-side door. The suspect, identified as Frank Spatara, was arrested by the North Ridgeville Police Department for operating a vehicle while impaired. He now faces charges of transporting a firearm while intoxicated and felonious assault. Spatara was released after posting a $100,000 bond, and his next court date is yet to be set.

Read Full story : Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk /

News Source : https://www.nbc11news.com

1. Ohio DUI gun violence

2. Drunk driving shooting charges Ohio

3. Ohio road rage DUI incident

4. Gun violence while driving drunk Ohio

5. Ohio DUI criminal charges shooting