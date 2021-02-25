Frank Suarez Murio – Muerte – Muere Frank Suarez –

Manuel Suarez 16m · It is with a broken heart that I would like to announce that my father Frank Suarez has left us this morning at the age of 71. My father had one major mission in his life above everything else…. HELP OTHERS. As some of you may know, my story this life had a very dark period. And the person responsible for getting me out of that darkness and leading me down a lighted path was my father. My father wasn’t only my father. He was EVERYTHING to me. A business partner, a mentor, a friend. It’s a little hard to face this reality but I’m here communicating to all of you because the news of his passing is spreading like wildfire especially in the Latin community and I wanted you to hear directly from me. He lived an incredible life. He made an impact in the life of millions and millions of people. His videos were seen over 1 BILLION times, his books have been read by millions of people and his technology has served hundreds of thousands of people across the world of Latin America. He dedicated his life to making everyone else’s life better. He leaves behind a legacy of knowledge that will be with us for generations to come and his mark on this planet will never be forgotten. He is survived by his 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and wife. Thank you all for the support and love. We may be quiet for a bit while we mourn his loss. We appreciate your understanding during this very sensitive time.

Mary Jo Sheridan Wallace

Love and positive thoughts coming your way. What an honor for both of you to have traveled your path together!.

Emilio Tinoco

Mr. Frank Suarez was one in a million. His teachings will remain with us forever. May god give the peace you and your family seek.