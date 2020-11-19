Frank Yates Death -Dead :Frank Yates has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Frank Yates has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.
“Pam Davis-Kean, Ph.D. on Twitter: “2020 has been a very harsh and sad year. On top of losing the amazing James Jackson-we have now lost Frank Yates-an extraordinary scholar and equally amazing human being. Rest In Peace ”
2020 has been a very harsh and sad year. On top of losing the amazing James Jackson-we have now lost Frank Yates-an extraordinary scholar and equally amazing human being. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/msRsbBOoWG
— Pam Davis-Kean, Ph.D. (@pdakean) November 19, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.