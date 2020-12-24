Frankie Randall Death -Obituary – Dead : super lightweight champion Frankie Randall has Died .

Chavez was 89-0-1 the night Randall boxed the fight of his life, knocking him down for the first time in his career with a perfect right hand. Posted by RingTV on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Source: (20+) RingTV – Posts | Facebook

Chris Carfagno wrote

So fucking sad,, so young,, dying in an assisted living home when your not even old enough to get social security, these guys go thru hell and our warriors and deserve every dollar they earn taking profuse punishment to the brain, just think about makes me hurt

Rich Hanson wrote

The surgeon. I watched that ppv when he beat JCC. I couldn’t believe it.

Sad that he held on too long. Kind of like Meldrick Taylor just trying to catch lightning in a bottle one last time.

Warriors need to be saved from themselves.

Bill Brennan wrote

RIP Frankie. It’s a shame that he was allowed to fight on so long when it was clear he didn’t have it anymore. He was stopped 12 times during his career. That’s an absurd amount of damage.

