Franklin Man Accused of Breaking into Woman’s Apartment and Taking Child

Posted on May 27, 2023

A man from Franklin has been charged with breaking into a woman’s apartment and taking their child. According to a criminal complaint, Steven Malone, aged 53, assaulted the woman and took their 17-month-old child on Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. The incident was reported to the Franklin police, who discovered that Malone had left in a work truck without a car seat for the child. Malone is facing charges for his actions.

News Source : TheDerrick.com

