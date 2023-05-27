Franklin Man Accused of Breaking into Woman’s Apartment and Taking Child

Steven Malone – focus keyword : Franklin man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment and taking their child
A man from Franklin has been charged with breaking into a woman’s apartment and taking their child. According to a criminal complaint, Steven Malone, aged 53, assaulted the woman and took their 17-month-old child on Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. The incident was reported to the Franklin police, who discovered that Malone had left in a work truck without a car seat for the child. Malone is facing charges for his actions.
News Source : TheDerrick.com
