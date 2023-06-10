Franklinton shooting claims one life today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
A shooting incident on the west side of Columbus resulted in the death of one individual on Saturday afternoon, according to reports from the Columbus police. The shooting occurred at around 3:38 p.m. in the Franklinton area of the city, specifically on the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue. The police confirmed that the victim was declared dead at 3:48 p.m. However, no further details have been made available at this time.
News Source : Daniel Griffin
