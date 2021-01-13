Franz-Josef Eilers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fr. Franz-Josef Eilers SVD, German missionary has Died .
Fr. Franz-Josef Eilers SVD, German missionary has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
https://t.co/3Bs5V0Km5h deeply regret to announce the death of Fr. Franz-Josef Eilers SVD, German missionary, a respected leader in the field of Catholic social communication & a friend. May you rest in peace in eternal light of the infinite love of Lord.#LiCASnews #CatholicNews
— licasnews (@LICASnews) January 13, 2021
