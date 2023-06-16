Fraser Schools and Community Mourn the Loss of 23-Year-Old Teacher Connor McMahon in a Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident on I-94

Fraser Schools Mourn the Loss of 23-Year-Old Teacher, Connor McMahon, Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-94

Fraser schools are grieving the loss of 23-year-old teacher, Connor McMahon, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on I-94. The incident occurred on June 12th, 2021, when McMahon was driving home from a friend’s house.

According to reports, McMahon’s vehicle was struck by another car, causing him to lose control and crash into a median. The driver of the other car fled the scene and is still at large. McMahon was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

McMahon was a beloved teacher at Fraser High School, where he taught social studies and was involved in coaching the school’s football team. He was known for his passion for teaching and his dedication to his students.

The school district released a statement expressing their condolences and calling McMahon’s death a “tremendous loss” to the community. Students and faculty alike are mourning his passing and remembering him as a kind and inspiring educator.

The investigation into McMahon’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police. The Fraser community is coming together to support his family and honor his memory.

