Fraudster Dupes Man Of Rs 36,000 By Swapping His Debit Card At ATM Booth In Surat (Harishchandra Yadav)

Fraudster Dupes Man Of Rs 36,000 By Swapping His Debit Card At ATM Booth In Surat



Surat : A conman swapped a 46-year-old man’s bank debit card with a fake one at an ATM booth in Limbayat, Surat, Gujarat and duped him of Rs 36,000. The victim, identified as Harishchandra Yadav, lodged a complaint with the police on Monday.

According to a report by The Times of India , Yadav withdrew Rs 9,000 from the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM booth on April 11. A man entered the booth and requested to withdraw cash. In a hurry, Yadav forgot to pull out his debit card. The accused pulled out Yadav’s debit card and gave him a fake one. The accused then left the booth without withdrawing the cash. Yadav also left the booth. Later, Yadav found out that his card was swapped and Rs 11,000 was withdrawn from his account, and Rs 24,999 was spent on a mobile phone. Yadav had gone to the ATM to withdraw cash for his daughter’s wedding.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter and are checking the CCTV footage from the ATM booth and the shop where the victim’s debit card was used to purchase the mobile phone. So far, no arrests have been made.