Fred Akers Death -Dead – Obituary : Fred Akers, who coached Texas to two undefeated seasons has Died .
Fred Akers, who coached Texas to two undefeated seasons before losses in the Cotton Bowl ended the Longhorns' hopes for a national title, has died. He was 82.
