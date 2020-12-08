Fred Akers Death -Dead – Obituary : Fred Akers, who coached Texas to two undefeated seasons has Died .

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Fred Akers, who coached Texas to two undefeated seasons has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

AP Top 25 @AP_Top25 Fred Akers, who coached Texas to two undefeated seasons before losses in the Cotton Bowl ended the Longhorns’ hopes for a national title, has died. He was 82.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

