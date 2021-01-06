Fred Bargetzi Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fred Bargetzi has Died .
Fred Bargetzi has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fred Bargetzi, our CTO and dear friend. His impact on Crestron cannot be overstated. The impact he’s had on our industry is even greater.
If you'd like to share your condolences, simply email: rememberingfred@crestron.com. pic.twitter.com/TcQB41Wt3H
— Crestron (@Crestron) January 5, 2021
