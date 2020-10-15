Fred Dean Death – Dead :Fred Dean Obituary : NFL Hall of Famer Fred Dean has died.
” Tom Morris on Twitter: “@LATechFB DE & NFL Hall of Famer Fred Dean has died. former @LATech SID Keith Prince reports:”I just heard from Johnny Robinson, another great Tech player & close friend of Fred’s, that Fred passed away on the airplane as they were attempting to get him to Jackson,Miss. tonight”
— Tom Morris (@TMoPix) October 15, 2020
We are hearing reports that the great Fred Dean passed away tonight after a nearly week long battle with Covid. Dean played at Ruston High, Louisiana Tech and played 11 years in the NFL. Dean was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Dean was 68 years old. pic.twitter.com/1tBu6ONJkI
— k104scoreboardshow (@k104scoreboard) October 15, 2020
Tributes
Niner fam, a close family friend let me know that Fred Dean succumbed to his bout with Covid-19. Please say a prayer for his family. He made the 81 team championship material from his first snap.
— John Laxa (@damomoo) October 15, 2020
