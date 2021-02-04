Fred Forsberg Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fred Forsberg has Died .

Fred Forsberg has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.

Fred Forsberg a former NFL linebacker passed away at the age of 76. Forsberg went to college at the University of Washington where he was a star defender. In 1966 he was selected in the 14th round of the AFL draft by the Broncos. Having not made the Broncos he started his professional career for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League in 1966. He then came back stateside and played linebacker for six seasons for the Denver Broncos (#52), the Buffalo Bills, and the San Diego Chargers. Condolences to his family and friends and may he Rest in Peace.