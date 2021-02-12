Fred Harden Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Fred Harden has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Fred Harden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
WSHoF acknowledges the passing of Fred Harden inducted in 2002 in the Team category for the sport of Hockey. Our condolences to the Harden family. pic.twitter.com/82fkGYVSIa
— WhitbySportsHallFame (@WhitbySHoF) February 12, 2021
WhitbySportsHallFame @WhitbySHoF WSHoF acknowledges the passing of Fred Harden inducted in 2002 in the Team category for the sport of Hockey. Our condolences to the Harden family.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.