By | November 25, 2020
Fred Heyer Death -Dead – Obituaries: Lake Erie League assigner and longtime official Fred Heyer has Died –

Lake Erie League assigner and longtime official Fred Heyer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 24, 2020.

“Shaker Raiders on Twitter: “Truly saddened to hear about the passing of our Lake Erie League assigner and longtime official Fred Heyer on Monday. It was a pleasure and honor to have worked with him over the years. Gyms across NE Ohio will miss your presence. Rest In Peace Fred …”

