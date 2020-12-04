Fred Johnson Death -Dead – Obituaries: Navajo World War II veteran Fred Johnson has died has Died.
Navajo World War II veteran Fred Johnson has died has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
“FOX 10 Phoenix on Twitter: “REST IN PEACE: Navajo World War II veteran Fred Johnson has died at the age of 103, leaving behind six kids, 32 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandkids. ”
REST IN PEACE: Navajo World War II veteran Fred Johnson has died at the age of 103, leaving behind six kids, 32 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandkids. https://t.co/8LAzfatdOj
— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) December 4, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.